FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Capitalization of $498,727.59

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for $21.81 or 0.00044193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $498,727.59 and $174,496.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.