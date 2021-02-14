FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $22.26 on Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 43.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 85.9% against the dollar. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for about $22.26 or 0.00047322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $508,989.64 and approximately $224,037.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.