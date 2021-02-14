Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $25.71 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and $568,723.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,710.21 or 1.00112548 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039155 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005328 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00106096 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002022 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002820 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012306 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
