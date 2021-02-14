Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $471,856.31

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 194.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $471,856.31 and $2.51 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00104552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00188033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

