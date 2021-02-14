Fuse Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $12.62 million and $3.44 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 148% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00274109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100893 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00185207 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

Fuse Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.