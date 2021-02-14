Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,637,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,067,939 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars.

