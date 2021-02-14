FuzeX Market Capitalization Tops $522,147.63 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $522,147.63 and approximately $213.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.64 or 0.00952686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.12 or 0.05125742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

