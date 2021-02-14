Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $577,969.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,026 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

Fyooz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

