Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Reaches $102.85 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Gala has a total market cap of $102.85 million and $942,315.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.