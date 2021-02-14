Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.13.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GLPG opened at $86.29 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

