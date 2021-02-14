Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $18.78 million and $1.13 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00010974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

