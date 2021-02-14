GameCredits Price Tops $0.0703 on Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and $364,439.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

