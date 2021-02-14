Gameswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 103.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 178.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00276023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00084304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00086439 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.50 or 0.92484762 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,388,135 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Gameswap Token Trading

Gameswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.