GAPS Market Capitalization Achieves $4.53 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.50 or 0.99944380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098269 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014179 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

