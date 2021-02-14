Gas (GAS) Price Tops $4.59 on Top Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Gas has a total market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $29.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00009404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00277662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101432 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.91 or 0.90323578 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00184827 BTC.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.

