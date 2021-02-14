GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.