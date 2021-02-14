GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS opened at $114.87 on Friday. GDS has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

