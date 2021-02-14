Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Up 129.8% Over Last 7 Days

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 129.8% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $12.79 million and $553,485.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.