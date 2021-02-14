Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.57 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

