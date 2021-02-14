Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.84. The stock had a trading volume of 930,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,298. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $330.30.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

