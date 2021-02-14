General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

