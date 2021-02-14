General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 58,439,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,974,883. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 48.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 182.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 188,982 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in General Electric by 43.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 720,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

