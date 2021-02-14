General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

