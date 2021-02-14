General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

