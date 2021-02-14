Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 14th total of 430,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
NYSE GEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 3,050,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,352. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.64.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
