Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 14th total of 430,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NYSE GEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 3,050,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,352. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

