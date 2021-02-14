Genesis Vision Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,181.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $21.22 million and $67,181.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $4.79 or 0.00009837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

