GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0015

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $16,378.20 and $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,189,483 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

