Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.4% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 108,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 43.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.