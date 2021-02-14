Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 14th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 717,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,397. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.