GeoDB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $828,414.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001741 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $828,414.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,513,034 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

