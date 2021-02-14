GET Protocol (GET) Trading 121.9% Higher Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $139,993.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 121.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

