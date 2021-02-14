GHOST Reaches One Day Volume of $196,722.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, GHOST has traded 79.8% higher against the dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $3.17 million and $196,722.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00275687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00087835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00074584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00187216 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,749.36 or 0.86680788 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.