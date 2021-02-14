GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.21 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $143,031.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00274109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100893 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00185207 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,652,349 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.