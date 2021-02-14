Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166,181.53

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Giant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $166,181.53 and $14,610.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,068,026 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

