GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Update

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 14th total of 158,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GIX opened at $10.27 on Friday. GigCapital2 has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72.

In other GigCapital2 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $399,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 939,260 shares of company stock worth $10,747,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

