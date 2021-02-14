Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the highest is $7.14 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,308.5% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

