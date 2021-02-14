Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after acquiring an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

