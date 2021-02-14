Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

