Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

GBCI opened at $51.39 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

