GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,259 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

