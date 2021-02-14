Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GLNCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 274,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.81.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

