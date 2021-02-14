Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0070 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $22.38 million and $31,350.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00444363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

