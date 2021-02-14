Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 102.7% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $4.54 million and $1.76 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

