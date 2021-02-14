Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Update

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIT. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period.

Shares of BFIT opened at $26.95 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

