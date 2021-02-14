GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $39,591.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,329.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,794.88 or 0.03713834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.01 or 0.00436614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.20 or 0.01370168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00518462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00467415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00333611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002862 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

