GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $23,474.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,610.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.62 or 0.03674360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00417587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.55 or 0.01387137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.67 or 0.00482031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00436313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00300260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002960 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.