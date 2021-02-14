GMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One GMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. GMB has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $25,704.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMB has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

