GMB (GMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,647.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. GMB has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $22,647.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.00991922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053213 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.29 or 0.05354696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.