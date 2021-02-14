Gnosis Price Tops $148.97 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $148.97 or 0.00316637 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $205.45 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00909885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049653 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.46 or 0.05036322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,379,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gnosis Token Trading

