GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GO Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. GO Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

